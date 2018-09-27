Indian troops martyr four more youth in IOK

JRL calls for shutdown tomorrow against killings

Srinagar, September 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred four more Kashmiri youth in Srinagar, Badgam and Islamabad districts, today. These killings raised the number of martyred youth to eighteen since last Thursday.

The troops killed two youth at Panzan in Badgam and one in Dooru area of Islamabad during cordon and search operations. Another youth, identified as Muhammad Saleem Malik was killed when the troops resorted to unprovoked firing on his house in Noorbagh area of Srinagar. An Indian soldier was killed and two others were injured in an attack at Dooru in Islamabad.

Thousands of people defying curfew-like restrictions participated in the funeral prayers of the martyrs. Multiple rounds of funerals were held for the martyred youth. Clashes erupted between the mourners and the Indian forces’ personnel when the body of martyr Saleem Malik was being carried to Eidgah in Srinagar for burial.

The killings led to forceful protests and clashes between the demonstrators and the Indian forces’ personnel in different areas of the Kashmir Valley. The protesters raising pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans fought pitched battles with the troops and police personnel in Panzan, Srinagar, Kulgam, Islamabad and other areas. The demonstrators also waved Pakistan’s national flag. The students of Kashmir University, Srinagar, and the Islamic University of Science and Technology, Awantipora Pulwama held forceful demonstrations against the killings. They raised pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

Meanwhile, the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, called for complete shutdown, tomorrow, against the killing spree and arrest of Hurriyat leaders and activists in the territory.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq while addressing over telephone from Srinagar an event on Kashmir held in Liverpool, UK, urged the members of Labour Party to champion the inalienable right to self-determination demand of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The event was co-hosted by the Chairman of South Asia Centre for Peace and Human Rights, Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl. Gruesome killings, rape, enforced disappearances and the use of pellets by the Indian troops in the occupied territory came under discussion during the event.

In Brussels, situation in occupied Kashmir was discussed during a special dinner hosted in the honour of Pakistani Senators, Members of European Parliament and Kashmiri delegations from Pakistan and UK at the residence of Nughmana Hashmi, the High Commissioner of Pakistan in Brussels.

