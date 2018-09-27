Indian troops set martyred youth’s house in Pulwama ablaze

Srinagar, September 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the family members of a martyred youth, Sameer Ahmed Butt, have said that Indian troops torched their house and heaves of fodder and four hundred apple boxes in Drabgam area of Pulwama district.

Muhammad Maqbool, father of martyred Sameer Ahmed Butt alias Sameer Tiger, told media that the troops in the dead of last night torched their house by sprinkling petrol around it. He said that the troops also set ablaze four hundred wooden apple boxes and heaves of animal fodder.

“Around 2:45 AM, we heard some persons knocking the door of my house. I didn’t let any family members. In the meantime they threw petrol on our front door and put fire on it and set ablaze the shed besides our house containing 400 wooden boxes and fodder heaves,” he said.

Muhammad Maqbool asked why he was being targeted despite killing of his son long ago. Continued harassment and damaging our property has become a routine for the Indian troops, he added.

Like this: Like Loading...