JRL calls for shutdown tomorrow against killings in IOK

Srinagar, September 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has called for a complete shutdown, tomorrow, against the killing of four youth by Indian troops in Srinagar, Badgam and Islamabad.

The troops opened fire on the house of Muhammad Yaqoob Malik during a cordon and search operation in Noorbagh area of Srinagar in the wee hours today, resulting in the killing of his son, Muhammad Saleem Malik. The troops killed two youth at Panzan in Badgam and one in Dalwach Dooru area of Islamabad during similar operations. Earlier, an Indian soldier was killed in an attack in Dalwach Dooru.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement said, “JRL has asked people to register their strong protest by observing a complete strike tomorrow against the continued gruesome killing of Kashmiris at the hands of Indian forces and arrest of Hurriyat leaders and activists.”

He said a reign of terror has been unleashed under the garb of cordon and search operation in the territory to harass the people.

