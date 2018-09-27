KU students protest against killing of civilian

Srinagar, September 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the students of Kashmir University staged a protest demonstration, today, against the killing of a civilian in the firing of Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Qamarwari area of Srinagar.

The students from various departments came out of their classes and assembled in the premises of Humanities Department to protest against the killing of Muhammad Saleem Malik.

The students raising pro-freedom and anti-India slogans demanded an immediate end to the killings in the territory.

Meanwhile, fearing demonstrations against the killing, the administration of Cluster University, Srinagar, postponed its examinations scheduled for today.

Like this: Like Loading...