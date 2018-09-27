Multiple rounds of funeral held for Dooru martyr

Srinagar, September 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, multiple rounds of funeral prayers were held for a martyred youth in Dooru area of Islamabad district, today.

The youth identified as Muhammad Asif Malik was martyred by Indian troops during a pre-dawn cordon and search operation in Dalwach Qazigund area of Kulgam district, today.

Thousands of mourners from Dalwach, Khahgund, and adjoining areas participated in the funeral. Mohammad Asif Malik was a resident of Dooru Islamabad district.

The authorities suspended Internet services in the district soon after the news about the killing of Muhammad Asif Malik spread.

