Senators, MEPs and Kashmiri delegations discuss IOK situation

Brussels, September 27 (KMS): A special dinner was hosted in the honour of Pakistani Senators, Members of European Parliament (MEPs), and Kashmiri delegations from Pakistan and UK at the residence of Nughmana Hashmi, the High Commissioner of Pakistan in Brussels.

The invitees discussed the current situation in occupied Kashmir and appreciated the work of Friends of Kashmir and Pakistan in the European Parliament as well as MEP Anthea Mclntyre and MEP Sajjad Haider Karim.

Pakistani Senators came to join the conference on climate change organised by the EU Parliament climate change committee.

The High Commissioner of Pakistan in Brussels, Nughmana Hashmi, maintained that the UN rights chief’s report on Kashmir was a great initiative from the international community. She said that she would support the Kashmir dispute in every socio-political context.

MEP Anthea McIntyre thanked the host and also recognised the tremendous work for the Kashmir dispute by Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination International (JKSDMI) and Raja Najabat Hussain being conducted all over the world.

MEP David Martin, MEP Jean Lambert, Member of Senate in Belgium Parliament, Helen, Senator Faisal Javed, Senator Shahzad Tareen, Sardar Mohammed Saddique Khan, President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Belgium, Abdul Hameed Lone, Sheikh Tajammul-ul-Islam, Syed Ejaz Shah, Mohammed Ashgar Butt, Mohammed Tariq Butt, Harry Boota, Miss Nadia, Azeem Dar and others were also present.

Like this: Like Loading...