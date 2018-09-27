Thousands attend funeral prayers of martyred youth in IOK

Srinagar, September 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, multiple rounds of funeral prayers were held for a martyred youth in Dooru area of Islamabad district, today.

The youth identified as Muhammad Asif Malik was martyred by Indian troops during a pre-dawn cordon and search operation in Dalwach Qazigund area of Kulgam district, today.

Thousands of mourners from Dalwach, Khahgund, and adjoining areas participated in the funeral. Mohammad Asif Malik was a resident of Dooru Islamabad district.

The authorities suspended Internet services in the district soon after the news about the killing of Muhammad Asif Malik spread.

Meanwhile, thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of a martyred civilian, Muhammad Saleem Malik, at Eidgah in Srinagar, today. Saleem Malik was martyred when the troops opened unprovoked fire at their home during a cordon and search operation in Noorbagh area of Srinagar, in wee hours today.

Earlier, clashes erupted between the mourners and the Indian forces’ personnel his dead body was carried towards the Eidgah for the burial. The clashes broke out when the troops tried to intercept and disperse the mourners.

The authorities imposed curfew-like restrictions in Srinagar and snapped internet services in three districts of the Kashmir fearing protests against the Killing spree.

The spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) in a statement in Srinagar expressed anguish over the killing of Mohammad Saleem Malik of Noorbagh, Srinagar, by the men in uniform.

Terming the killing as barbaric, he said Indian forces have become thirsty of human blood in Kashmir because they are not being asked questions about their barbaric acts.

Denouncing the killing of a youth in Kupwara area by Indian forces during a cordon and search operation, he said the incident has vindicated the stance that Kashmir has been turned into a large garrison where Indian forces are on a killing spree.

Hurriyat leaders, Muhammad Musaddiq Aadil and Javaid Ahmad Mir in their separate statements in Srinagar condemned the killing of Mohammad Saleem Malik and described it the worst kind of state terrorism.

