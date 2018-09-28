Complete shutdown in IOK against killing of youth

People stage forceful anti-India demonstrations

Srinagar, September 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, normal life remained crippled, today, due to complete shutdown against the ongoing killing spree unleashed by the Indian troops across the territory.

Call for the shutdown was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik and was also aimed at registering protest against the arrest of Hurriyat leaders and other atrocities of the Indian police and troops on the people of the territory. All shops, business establishments and schools remained closed while transport was off the road. Banihal town of Jammu region also remained shut against the killings.

The occupation authorities put Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik and Mukhtar Ahmed Waza under house arrest or in police custody. The authorities also continued to impose strict restrictions in downtown Srinagar on the second consecutive day, today. The actions were intended to prevent people from staging demonstrations against the killings. Juma prayers could not be held at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid due to restrictions.

People staged forceful demonstrations in Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Islamabad, Shopian, Pulwama, Tral, Kulgam, Bandipora, Kupwara, Baramulla and other areas against the killing spree. They raised high-pitched pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans. Indian police subjected the protesters to brute force at several places.

Hurriyat leaders and organizations in their statements strongly denouncing the killing of the youth termed it the planned genocide of the Kashmiris. They appealed to the world community to take cognizance of the stepped up Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of a martyred youth, Sheraz Ahmed, at Kralwari Chadoora in Badgam district, today. Sheraz was martyred along with another youth by Indian troops in Panzan area of the district, yesterday.

The occupation authorities booked the illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, under black law Public Safety Act and lodged him at Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu, today.

On the other hand, Indian army personnel set ablaze the house and other property of the family of a martyred freedom activist, Sameer Ahmed Butt, in Drabgam area of Pulwama district during a house raid, the other night.

