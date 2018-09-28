Advocate Abdul Hameed named JKMC Acting Chairman

Srinagar, September 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC) in an extra-ordinary meeting held in Srinagar, today, unanimously ratified that Advocate Abdul Hameed will be acting chairman of the party.

Illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC), Shabbir Ahmad Der, nominated Advocate Abdul Hameed as acting chairman of the party.

It was also resolved in the meeting that terror and arrests could not prevent the party from demanding the birthright to self-determination for the Kashmiris.

Shabbir Ahmed Dar, who was arrested two weeks ago and has been booked under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA), in a statement in Srinagar said Kashmir is an internationally recognised dispute and can be settled through the implementation of the UN resolutions.

