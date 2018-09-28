Banihal town shuts against killings by troops in Kashmir valley

Srinagar, September 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete strike was observed in Banihal town in Ramban district of Jammu against the killing of youth by Indian troops in the Kashmir Valley.

All shops and other commercial establishments were closed in Banihal and adjoining areas while transport was off the road. Shutdown is being observed in Banihal town and adjoining Charil, Tethar and Nowgam markets, located on a 10-km stretch on Srinagar-Jammu highway.

The shutdown was observed in response to the call given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik to register protest against the killing of the youth.

Indian troops have martyred eighteen youth during cordon and search operations in different areas since September 20.

Like this: Like Loading...