Condition of IOK jails has not improved, High Court told

Srinagar, September 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has informed the High Court that despite several orders by the court, the condition of jails has not improved.

The HCBA President, Advocate Mian Abdul Qayoom, on behalf of the lawyer’s body, submitted that all these orders are of no avail as nothing on the ground has changed as far as the issues related to jail conditions are concerned.

A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur while hearing two Public Interest Litigations observed that certain reports filed by the district judges had not been made available to the counsels representing the parties. The bench directed its Registry to make available copies of the reports to all the counsels.

The High Court Bar Association has filed a PIL in the court seeking improvement in the jails conditions in occupied Kashmir.

