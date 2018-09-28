IOK HR body seeks report on use of chemical substance during CASOs

Srinagar, September 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Human Rights Commission issued notices to the DC and SSP of Bandipora, asking them to file a report whether the use of chemical substance was the reason behind mutilation of youth’s bodies recovered in the district recently after a cordon and search operation.

The Chairman of the Commission, Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki, sough the report after taking cognizance of a petition filed by the Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo that there were reports of use of chemical substance by the Indian forces during a CASO in Bandipora. The petition was filed on September 27.

The Commission Chairman fixed November 16 as the last date for filing the reply.

The petitioner in his application had sought a detailed probe stating that it was a heinous crime to use chemical substance as the bodies of five youth were blown up into pieces and couldn’t be identified. The petitioner had also stated that it was not for the first time that the Indian forces used such chemical substance.

The petitioner said that it is now the responsibility of the doctors who have to find out as to what chemical was used by the forces’ personnel. “Use of any sort of chemical for killing any human is a grave war crime and has been banned by the world community,” the petitioner added.

