Killing of 4 youth by troops in IOK strongly condemned

Srinagar, September 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have strongly condemned the killing of four youth by Indian troops, yesterday.

The troops killed two youth at Panzan in Badgam and one in Dooru area of Islamabad during cordon and search operations. Another youth, identified as Muhammad Saleem Malik, was killed when the troops resorted to unprovoked firing on his house in Noorbagh area of Srinagar.

The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement in Srinagar condemning the killings termed it a fresh wave of selective genocide of the Kashmiri youth. It also denounced the arrest of resistance leaders and the frequent cordon and search operations conducted by the troops across the occupied territory particularly in south Kashmir.

It said on one hand, the drama of holding local bodies’ polls is being enacted, which is actually a military exercise, and on the other, massive crackdown has been launched against the resistance leaders and activists, who are being arrested and lodged in different jails in Jammu.

The JRL said that frustrated over the commitment of the Kashmiri people towards the freedom struggle, India and its troops were resorting to open aggression including killing and maiming of innocent people in the territory. India’s continued stubborn approach towards the Kashmir dispute has resulted in further deterioration of the situation in occupied Kashmir, it added.

The Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum in a statement in Srinagar denounced the fresh wave of killings terming it as the worst form of state terrorism. The forum leader, Engineer Hilal Ahmed War visited a hospital in Srinagar and inquired about the health of Manzoor Ahmed Dar of Tral who was seriously injured in troops’ action on protesters.

Senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Agha Syed Hasan Almoosvi Alsafvi in a statement in Srinagar strongly condemned the killing and termed it as a cold blooded murder.

Agha Syed Hasan Almoosvi Alsafvi, who was placed under house arrest and barred from leading Friday congregational prayers, said that Indian forces had become habitual of killing innocent youth in Kashmir. He added trigger-happy Indian forces seek pleasure in killing.

Hurriyat leaders, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Bilal Siddiqi, Farida Bahenji, Musaddiq Aadil, Javaid Ahmed Mir, Zafar Akbar Butt, Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo, Muhammad Iqbal Mir and Imtiyaz Reshi and the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party in their statements in Srinagar condemned the killing of the youth and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families. They said that Kashmiri martyrs’ sacrifices, which had center-staged the Kashmir dispute at the global level, would not be allowed to go waste and their mission would be accomplished, come what may.

