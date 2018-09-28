Mirwaiz slams curbs on friday prayers in Srinagar

Srinagar, September 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has denounced the authorities for not allowing congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar for the second consecutive week.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who was placed under house arrest earlier today, in a tweet, referring to yesterday’s killing in Noorbagh area of Srinagar and barring of prayers at the Jamia Masjid said, “Cycle of killings and repression continues in Kashmir”.

He also said that it was the 15th time this year that Kashmiris were barred from offering Friday prayers at the historic mosque.

