Shutdown in IOK against killing of youth

Gilani, Mirwaiz, Malik put under detention

Srinagar, September 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown is being observed, today, to protest against the killing of four youth by Indian troops, yesterday.

Call for the shutdown has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, and is also aimed at registering protest against the ongoing arrest spree and other brutalities of Indian police and troops against the people across the occupied territory. All shops, business establishments and schools are closed while public transport is off the road.

The troops killed two youth at Panzan in Badgam and one in Dooru area of Islamabad during cordon and search operations. Another youth, identified as Muhammad Saleem Malik was killed when the troops resorted to unprovoked firing on his house in Noorbagh area of Srinagar.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested Muhammad Yasin Malik from his residence in Srinagar, today, and lodged him at Kothibagh police station. The occupation authorities also placed Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest while Syed Ali Gilani is under continued house detention since 2010. The detention of the leaders is aimed at stopping them from leading demonstrations against the killings.

The occupation authorities also continue to impose strict restrictions in downtown Srinagar on the second consecutive day, today, by deploying Indian troops and police personnel in strength to prevent people from staging demonstrations against the killings.

