Thousands participate in funeral of martyred youth in Budgam

Srinagar, September 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of a martyred youth, Sheraz Ahmed, at Kralwari Chadoora in Budgam district, today.

Sheraz Ahmed was martyred along with another youth identified as Irfan Ahmed Dar of Nihama Pulwama by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Panzan area of the district, yesterday.

Eyewitnesses told media that thousands of people including men, women and children thronged the ancestral area of the martyred youth and participated in his funeral. They raised high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

