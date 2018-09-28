Traders, students suffer as internet blockade continues in IOK

Srinagar, September 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, people especially students and traders from south Kashmir are suffering as Internet blockade continues.

A group of students talking to media men said that they were unable to prepare for various exams scheduled this year due to suspension of the Internet services by the occupation authorities. They said that the authorities had put their careers at stake by snapping the Internet services.

Traders, on the other hand, said that the blockade also hit their business. They urged the authorities to restore the Internet services suspended in the area for nearly a week now.

Internet was suspended in the south Kashmir districts of Pulwama and Shopian on Saturday following a wave of resignations by the Special Police Officers (SPOs) on social media.

