Budgam SPO announces resignation

Srinagar, September 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a special police official (SPO) in Budgam district announced his resignation from police job on social media.

Yasir Ahmed Mir, a resident of Gundi-Maqsood in Chadoora, in the video said that he had been working as SPO in Budgam district for last one and half years, but was resigning from the job on his free will.

The SPO has circulated copy of a signed affidavit announcing his resignation on social media. “I am resigning from September 21. I will now stay home and earn my livelihood by working in agricultural fields and orchards,” he said.

“Earlier I was posted in Police Lines, Budgam. From now onwards, I have nothing to do with the police department as SPO,” he added.

Meanwhile, a special police officer posted with pro-India Peoples Democratic Party MLA, Aijaz Ahmed Mir, fled with at least eight weapons including the licensed pistol of the legislator from his high-security official residence in Srinagar.

A police spokesman in a statement said that personal security officer of Aijaz Ahmad Mir approached Rajbagh police station and stated that the weapons of seven PSOs attached with the MLA were missing from his official residence in Jawahar Nagar.

A case was lodged in Rajbagh police station and the investigation was taken up, the spokesman said.

The SPO Aadil Bashir Sheikh hails from Zainapora, the native village of the PDP legislator.

