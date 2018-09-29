Gilani denounces crackdown on Hurriyat leaders, activists

IOK people urged to boycott upcoming Panchayat, LB polls

Srinagar, September 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has strongly condemned the fresh crackdown on Hurriyat leaders, activists, youth and nocturnal raids by Indian police and troops across the territory in the run up to the so-called local bodies and panchayat elections.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India’s rhetoric of being largest democracy of the world was hoax and deceit as it had unleashed oppression and brutality in every nook and corner of occupied Kashmir. He said, people all over the world protest against excesses and for their genuine demands which is their democratic right but Jammu and Kashmir is the only place where peaceful protesters are showered with bullets and pellets. The APHC Chairman appealed to the people to completely boycott the forthcoming sham polls.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, visited Noor Bagh area of Srinagar, today, and expressed solidarity with the family of Muhammad Saleem Malik who was shot dead by Indian troops on Thursday. Addressing a gathering of mourners on the occasion, he urged the Kashmiris to stay away from the farcical elections. He said that India had always exploited the people’s participation in the so-called polls to hoodwink international opinion about the Kashmir dispute and the prevailing situation of the territory.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Dooru and Verinag areas of Islamabad district on the third consecutive day, today, against the killing of a youth, Asif Malik, by Indian troops. Asif Malik was martyred by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Dalwach Dooru area of the district on Thursday.

A special police officer posted with pro-India Peoples Democratic Party leader, Aijaz Ahmed Mir, fled with eight weapons including the licensed pistol of the PDP leader from his high-security official residence in Srinagar. Another special police officer, Yasir Ahmed Mir, posted in Budgam district announced his resignation from police job on social media.

In Brussels, the Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International organised an International Kashmir Conference in the European Parliament with the support of Friends of Kashmir in the EU Parliament. Speakers on the occasion urged the international community to take cognizance of the gross human rights violations perpetrated by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir. The speakers included Pakistan’s Ambassador to Belgium, Naghmana Hashmi, Pakistani Senators Faisal Javed and Karim Tareen, MEPs Julie Ward and Alex Myers, Raja Najabat Hussain, Dr Syed Nazir Gilani, Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam and Ali Raza Syed.

