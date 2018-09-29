Gilani denounces crackdown on Hurriyat leaders, activists

Urges people to boycott upcoming LB, Panchayat elections

Srinagar, September 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has expressed serious concern over the fresh crackdown on Hurriyat leaders, activists, youth and nocturnal raids by Indian police and troops across the territory in the run up to the so-called local bodies and panchayat elections.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the rhetoric of India of being world’s largest democracy is a mere hoax and deceit as its highhandedness and brutality stands exposed in every nook and corner of occupied Kashmir.

He strongly condemned the shifting of illegally detained APHC Chief Spokesman, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, Peer Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din and Advocate Hussain Ahmed to Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu and arrest of Hakeem Abdul Rasheed, Muhammad Yasin Attai, Syed Imtiyz Haider, Muhammad Sadiq Lone, Javaid Ahmed Wani, Farooq Ahmed Sheikh, Gulzar Ahmed, Aabid Javaid Wani, Suhail Mushtaq and Tawseef Ahmed Lone.

“People all over the world protest against excesses and for their genuine demands which is their democratic right but Jammu and Kashmir is the only exception where peaceful protesters are showered with bullets and pellets,” the APHC Chairman said. By suppressing the democratic voice of people and their peaceful means of protest and denying them their basic rights, the Indian authorities are creating a war-like situation and preparing an armed drill for election drama.

Syed Ali Gilani reiterated his call for the boycott of the upcoming local bodies and panchayat elections to safeguard the sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs. He maintained that Indian imperialistic mindset had always portrayed these elections as a substitute to the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and hoodwinked the international community about the Kashmir dispute and the prevailing grim situation of the occupied territory. Those who participate in elections and seek votes from people have an unending lust of power and wealth, which increases with each passing day, he added.

