JKLF urges people to boycott sham polls in IOK

Srinagar, September 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has urged people to boycott the upcoming so-called local bodies and panchayat elections in the territory.

The JKLF leaders and activists addressing different public gatherings in Srinagar and Budgam appealed to the people to stay away from the election drama as participation in the sham polls was harmful to the sacred cause of martyrs.

The JKLF leaders and activists also staged a peaceful protest at Madina Chowk in Srinagar against killings, cordon and search operations, spree of arrests and slapping of draconian law Public Safety Act (PSA) on Hurriyat leaders and activists and other grave human rights violations being committed by the Indian troops and police personnel in the occupied territory.

