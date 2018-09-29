Kashmiri students in Mohali protest assault on fellow student

Mohali (India), September 29 (KMS): Hundreds of Kashmiri students under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir Students Organization held a massive protest demonstration outside Adesh Institute of Technology and Management in Mohali city of Indian Punjab against assault on a Kashmiri student.

The spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Students Organisation, Nasir Khuehami in a media interview said, “Over 300 Kashmiri students assembled outside Adesh Institute of Technology and Management in Mohali and demanded action against the assailants who attacked a Kashmiri student inside the college without any reason.”

He said that attack on the Kashmiri students by some goons was a cause of concern for the students and parents.

