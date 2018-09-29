Killing of civilian in Srinagar evokes more condemnation

Srinagar, September 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the brutal killing of a civilian, Muhammad Saleem Malik, youth in Srinagar continues to evoke condemnation with Hurriyat leaders terming it the worst example of Indian state terrorism.

Muhammad Saleem Malik was killed when Indian troops opened indiscriminate fire at his house after launching a cordon and search operation in Norrbagh area of Srinagar.

APHC leader and the Chairman of Islamic Political Party (IPP), Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, in his statement in Srinagar condemned the fresh wave of killing unleashed by the troops across the territory.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM), Zafar Akbar Butt, in a statement denouncing the killing deplored that the Indian forces have started a fresh wave of killing and arrest spree under the garb of cordon and search operations (CASOs) across the occupied territory.

Dukhtaran-e-Millat spokesperson, Rifat Fatima, in a statement in Srinagar said that India had given a free hand to its troops and police personnel in occupied Kashmir to kill innocent Kashmiris. “The Indian forces are using all tactics to kill us,” she added.

A spokesman of Jamaat-e-Islami of occupied Kashmir in a statement in Srinagar expressed grave concern and resentment over the killing spree and urged the international and local human rights organizations to take notice of the Indian state terrorism.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Front spokesman in his statement said the cold-blooded murder of Muhammad Saleem Malik is a fresh example of the brutalities of the men in uniform enjoying impunity under draconian law, Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

The Chairman of Kashmir Economic Alliance, Muhammad Yaseen Khan, in his statement in Srinagar also denounced the killing.

Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in a meeting in Srinagar condemned the killing of the youth by the troops. It also expressed serious concern over the continued illegal detention of the party Chairman, Nisar Hussain Rathar.

