Kulgam residents demand removal of army camp

Srinagar, September 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the residents of Redwani Bala, Hawoora and Mishpora areas of Kulgam district have demanded removal of an army camp established in a local Panchayat Ghar a few days back.

The residents erected barricades on different roads, today, to press for their demand. Shops were closed while transport was barred from moving even on internal link roads.

Indian troops occupied a Panchayat office building in Redwini Bala area a few days back. The district administration said that it was not even informed before the camp was established in the Panchayat Ghar.

This is the second Panchayat Ghar Indian troops have occupied in the area. A few months ago, the Indian army occupied a Panchayat Ghar in Jablipora area of Bijbehara, a few kilometers from Redwini Bala.

