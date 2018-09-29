Shutdown in Islamabad areas to mourn killing of youth

Srinagar, September 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed in Doru and Verinag areas of the south Kashmir’s Islamabad district on the third consecutive day, today, against the killing of a youth by Indian troops.

The youth, Asif Malik, was martyred by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Dalwach Dooru area of the district on Thursday.

All shops and business establishments in the Doru and Verinag areas remained shut while public transport was off the road.

Like this: Like Loading...