UN urged to take serious steps for Kashmir solution

Srinagar, September 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) has urged the United Nations, presently in session in New York, to take serious steps for resolution of Kashmir dispute.

The JKDFP spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said the people of Kashmir are facing the worst kind of human rights violations and the international community, through the United Nations, has the responsibility to use diplomatic, humanitarian and other means for helping the oppressed people.

He impressed upon the UN to get its Kashmir resolutions implemented so that the people of Kashmir could decide about their political future.

The spokesman also appealed the World Body to take immediate steps to save the lives of hundreds of political prisoners languishing in different jails in and outside Kashmir.

He demanded the UN intervention in providing suitable medical treatment to illegally detained party Chairman, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, suffering from multiple ailments in Delhi’s Tihar jail.

