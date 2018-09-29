Yasin Malik expresses solidarity with Saleem Malik’s family

Srinagar, September 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Muhammad Yasin Malik along with a delegation reached Noor Bagh in Srinagar and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family of Muhammad Saleem Malik.

Muhammad Saleem Malik was killed when Indian troops opened indiscriminate fire at his house after launching a cordon and search operation in Norrbagh area of Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Yasin Malik said that everyone living in the area of Noor Bagh knew that Muhammad Saleem Malik was murdered in cold blood by trigger-happy Indian troops. He said that crackdowns, spree of arrests and slapping PSA on political activists and shifting them to jails outside Kashmir had been enhanced.

He said no day passes in the territory when innocent blood is not spilled by Indian forces, who have been directed to hold people through force and intimidation. He said pro-India parties, politicians, elections, which they compete against each other, are responsible for bringing miseries and hardships to Kashmiris.

He said India has always used the election drama to hoodwink international opinion, implement black laws in Kashmir and harm Kashmiri people. He said that India-sponsored elections, be these for parliament, assemblies, Panchayats or municipalities, are against the interests of Kashmiris and detrimental to the sacred Kashmir cause. He said it is the duty of every Kashmiri to stay away from the sham polls process.

