Gilani concerned about legalising adultery by Indian SC

Srinagar, September 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Syed Ali Gilani has expressed grave concern over recent judgments of Indian Supreme Court in which it has given a clean chit to adultery. He appealed to the Indian intelligentsia to come forward and stop this immoral tsunami.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Decisions about homosexuality earlier and adultery now, threaten the very existence of the society. Legalizing the same sex marriage is an open war against nature and the human race ceases to exist if such immoral, unnatural and unethical laws are implemented.”

He said, “The basic and fundamental pillars of a healthy and moral society are a well-cultured and morally sensitive but these basics are bulldozed in the name of equality and modernity. The physical relationship between a man and women, without the confines and contours of marriage, are legalized, it opens the doors for prostitutions, sexual anarchy and destruction and when it goes unabated, every trace of sanity and humanity is lost, giving rise to numberless beasts and social vultures that always ambush to target their prey.”

“All the needs, physical, psychological, environmental as well as sexual of a human being are being taken care of in almost in every religion but they need to be fulfilled within systematic and moral boundaries. Man and women are also woven in a cocoon of marriage to satisfy their body needs which has the social acceptance with a bag of responsibilities giving rise to a healthy, accountable and morally sound society, otherwise irresponsible relationships may add to the population but can no way be a basis for a good, safe and comfortable society,” he maintained.

