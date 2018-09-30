Indian soldier commits suicide in IOK

Srinagar, September 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an Indian soldier committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle inside a camp in Rajouri district, Jammu.

The soldier identified as Ram Charan, posted with the 126th battalion of Border Security Force, was on duty when he fatally shot himself in the neck at Sunderbani BSF Headquarters in the district, last night.

On hearing the gunshot, his colleagues rushed him to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead.

This incident of suicide raised the number of such deaths amongst the Indian troops and police personnel to 411 in occupied Kashmir since January 2007 till date.

