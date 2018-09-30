JKSM team enquires about health of injured youth

Srinagar, September 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) led by Ghazi Javed Baba visited a local hospital in Srinagar to enquire about health of party leader, Javaid Ahmad’s father and also the health of youth who got injured by Indian forces on Saturday.

Senior leader Mufti Mudassir addressed a huge gathering at Lolipora Nihama and Molvi Rafiq at Kralwara and paid tributes to Imran Rashid and Sheraz. He said the sacrifices will not go waste.

