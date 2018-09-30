Masarat Aalam produced in court, shifted to Jammu

Srinagar, September 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Masarrat Aalam Butt was produced before a court in Srinagar and later taken back to Kot Bhalwal in Jammu.

A party spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “He was produced in Forest Court where after hearing the arguments the judge fixed October 16 for next hearing.”

He deplored that the authorities had set new policies and methods for his continued illegal imprisonment under baseless cases, which was the worst kind of human rights violation and was highly condemnable.

He said Masarrat’s PSA has been quashed by judiciary and even 36th PSA is about to complete. Despite that he has been implicated in fake cases and lodged in the jail which is political vendetta.

