Naqash takes stock of IOK uncertain situation

Srinagar, September 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Islamic Political Party Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash has taken stock of the uncertain situation prevailing in the territory.

Mohammad Yousuf Naqash addressing a meeting of his party in Srinagar expressed concern over the political uncertainty due to unresolved politico-human issue of Kashmir and gross violation of human rights at the hands of Indian forces.

He hailed Pakistani Foreign Affairs Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s address to the UNGA wherein he said that,’’ War is no option and there is no military solution to Kashmir.” He said India should reciprocate and take steps for resolution of Kashmir and other issues.

Naqash termed it a right step in the right direction and a milestone for the ongoing freedom movement in Kashmir.

The meeting unanimously stressed for meaningful, sustained and structured political dialogue among the stakeholders for the just, dignified and lasting solution of the Kashmir dispute.

