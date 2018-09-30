Policeman killed in attack on police station in Shopian

Srinagar, September 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a policeman was killed in an attack on a police station in Shopian on Sunday morning.

The attack was carried out by some armed men on Shopian police station resulting in injuries to a policeman.

A police officer told media that the attackers hurled a grenade followed by firing on the police station.

The officer said that one cop, manning the gate sustained serious injuries in the incident and was taken to nearby hospital where he succumbed. The officer identified slain cop as Wakeel Ahmad.

The attackers managed to escape and also decamped with service rifle from the slain policeman.

