Several hurt in troops’ firing on protesters

UN Chief concerned about situation in IOK

Srinagar, September 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, several people were injured, some of them critically, when Indian troops used brute force on protesters in Redwani area of Kulgam district.

The troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells on people who were protesting against the opening of a new army camp in Redwani. Three young boys hit with pellets were shifted to a local hospital for treatment.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar has said that Shah Mehmood Qureshi once again reiterated Pakistan’s stance that unless the core issue of Kashmir was resolved as per its historical perspective and according to the wishes of Kashmir, dance of death and destruction will have no end.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash addressing a party meeting in Srinagar hailed Pakistani Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s address to the United Nations General Assembly. He asked India to reciprocate to Pakistan’s offer for talks and take steps for resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

The illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Masarrat Aalam Butt was produced before a court in Srinagar and was later taken back to Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu. A party spokesman in a statement deplored that the authorities had set new policies and methods to prolong Masarrat Aalam’s illegal imprisonment.

Meanwhile, a policeman was killed in an attack on a police station in Shopian, today. The attackers decamped with service rifle of the slain policeman. On Friday, a special police officer also decamped with eight service weapons from a police post guarding the residence of a legislator in Jawahar Nagar area of Srinagar.

The Karnataka-based English newspaper, Deccan Herald, while commenting on the phenomenon in its fresh publication reported that the trend of local policemen decamping with service weapons and joining freedom struggle had become a major concern for the Indian political and military establishment. The newspaper said the tendency is indicative of strong pro-freedom sentiments among the police force.

On the other hand, an Indian soldier committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle inside a camp at Sunderbani in Rajouri district, Jammu. This incident of suicide raised the number of such deaths amongst the Indian troops and police personnel to 411 in occupied Kashmir since January 2007 till date.

In New York, the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, in an interview with an Indian news agency voiced concern over the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir. Antonio Guterres said that he would remain concerned by the situation in Kashmir. The UN chief stressed the need for positive dialogue to resolve the issues peacefully.

