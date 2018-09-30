UN chief concerned about situation in IOK

United Nations, September 30 (KMS): The United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres has voiced concern over the prevailing human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

Antonio Guterres in an interview with an Indian news agency said, “I remain concerned by the situation in Jammu and Kashmir I encourage positive dialogue for disagreements to be resolved peacefully.”

The UN chief will be in India during October 1-3 to meet President, Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister, Sushma Swaraj.

