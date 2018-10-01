Demand raised for release of Shabbir Ahmad Dar

Srinagar, October 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an introductory meeting of Jammu and Klashmir Muslim Conference was held at its office in Srinagar, today.

The meeting was presided over by its acting Chairman Advocate Abdul Hamid. The meeting urged people to boycott sham municipal and panchayat elections. The participants of the meeting demanded immediate release of party Chairman Shabbir Ahmad Dar. Those who attended the meeting included Nazir Ahmad Lone, Merajud Din Soleh, Abdul Hamid, Farooq Ahmad Reshi and Mohmmad Sultan Maģray.

Meanwhile Hurriyat leaders Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Ghulan Nabi War, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Ghulam Nabi Waseem and Advocate Abdul Hameed in their statements called upon India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people. The leaders strongly condemned the slapping of draconian law, Public Safety Act, on Muslim Conference Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Dar, who was arrested by Indian police two weeks ago. They termed the move as India’s revenge policy against freedom camp.

The leaders demanded immediate release of Shabbir Ahmad Dar and other Hurriyat leaders.

