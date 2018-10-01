‘Imposing polls on IOK people will not serve any purpose’

Srinagar, October 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi has said that imposing civil polls on the people is not going to serve any purpose.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in a statement issued in Srinagar said it is shameful that some parties are boasting the victories of their unopposed candidates as they have done something great.

He also criticized some communal elements using the shelter of judiciary to target Muslim community. He said the petitions are being filed to attack Muslim community.

Agha Hassan also expressed concern over the verdict passed by the Indian Supreme Court with regard to adultery, saying such a verdict will lead society towards astray.

