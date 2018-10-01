Indian soldier commits suicide in IOK

Srinagar, October 1 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an Indian soldier committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Ganderbal district, today.

The Inspector Guti Lal (No:12070015) of 13 BN Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) shot himself dead with his service rifle at Dignibal camp in the district on Monday, said an official.

This incident of suicide raised the number of such deaths amongst the Indian troops and police personnel to 412 in occupied Kashmir since January 2007 till date.

