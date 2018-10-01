JKSDMI begins lobbying on Kashmir dispute in UK ruling party

Birmingham, October 01 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International (JKSDMI), in collaboration with Conservative ‘Friends of Kashmir’, has started lobbying on Kashmir dispute in the annual conference of the ruling party of UK, inaugurated by the Co-Chairperson of ‘Friends of Kashmir’, MEP Anthea McIntyre, at a function in Birmingham.

Anthea McIntyre in her address threw light on the Kashmir dispute and highlighted the Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir. She assured that she would ask her government, party and friends to fully raise their voice against the human rights violations in Kashmir by Indian troops.

She called for an end to draconian laws in occupied Kashmir and stressed resolution of the dispute according to the resolutions of United Nations.

The other speakers on the occasion projected the Indian cruelties in Kashmir and demanded settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International (JKSDMI), Raja Najabat Hussain in his inaugural address thanked the friends of Kashmir, saying that their efforts were bringing fruit as the dispute was being highlighted rapidly at global level.

He also urged the international community to ask India stop its brutalities in Kashmir and settle the lingering Kashmir dispute through peaceful means.

