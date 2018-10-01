Protests, shutdown in Tral against arrest of youth

Srinagar, October 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, protests were held amid shutdown at Tral in Pulwama district against the arrest of a youth by Indian forces.

The protesters including women, assembled near Aabgarh in the town and blocked the road to press for the immediate release of the youth, Hilal Ahmad Dhobi.

Meanwhile, Indian troops launched a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) in Hajin area of Bandipora district, today. Indian army, police and Central Reserve Police Force launched the joint operation in Syed Mohalla and Mir Mohalla localities of Hajin town.

