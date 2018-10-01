Qureshi’s courageous address at UN hailed

Indian troops martyred 42 Kashmiris in September

Srinagar, October 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani and senior APHC leader Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai have hailed the Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi for courageously highlighting the Kashmir dispute at the United Nations General Assembly.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s address had once again proved that Pakistan was a friend and well-wisher of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Reacting to the Indian Foreign Minister, Sushma Swaraj’s speech, Gilani termed it as a pack of lies, deceit, arrogance and persistent denial of ground realities in Kashmir. Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said that the lingering Kashmir dispute was bone of contention between the two nuclear powers in South Asia.

The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik through a letter urged the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to play his role for settlement of the Kashmir dispute, which remains on the agenda of the World Body for the past seven decades. The leadership pointed out that India’s refusal to talk was doing unimaginable harm not only to Kashmir, but also to the entire South Asian region.

Meanwhile, according to a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred 42 Kashmiris including a woman during the last month of September. The killings rendered five women widowed and twelve children orphaned. During the period, 231 people were injured in the firing by the troops on protesters and Muharram mourners and as many as 399 were arrested. Besides, sixty five residential houses were damaged and fourteen women were molested by troops.

On the other hand, Indian forces arrested more than two dozen youth during cordon and search operations in Kareemabad and Tral areas of Pulwama district, today. Locals resisted the operations and pro-freedom songs were played from loudspeakers of the mosques. The troops resorted to aerial firing and teargas shelling against the protesters. They also damaged many houses and harassed the inmates. The protesters including women blocked the road in Tral to demand the release of the detained youth. The troops also launched a cordon-and-search operation in Hajin area of Bandipora district.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference at a party meeting in Srinagar demanded release of its Chairman Shabbir Ahmad Dar.

Hundreds of Kashmiris staged a protest demonstration outside the United Nations headquarters in New York to press for right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The demonstrators were holding placards with pro-freedom and pro-right to self-determination slogans. Besides others, the event was addressed by the Secretary General of World Kashmir Awareness Forum, Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai.

