Sehrai, others hail Qureshi’s address at UNGA

Srinagar, October 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and other Hurriyat leaders have welcomed the address of Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at UN General Assembly.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in his statement while responding to the Qureshi’s speech at UN General Assembly, said that Pakistani Foreign Minister had amply highlighted the need for resolution of the Kashmir dispute at the international forum.

Sehrai condemned the arrest of party activists including Dansih Mushtaq, Rais Ahmad Mir, Tariq Ahmad Shaikha, Ashfaq Ahmad Pandit, Mushtaq Ahmad Pandit and police raid on the house of Manzoor Ahmad Ganai.

Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt in a statement also welcomed the address. The JKSM chief also hailed UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres for expressing concern over prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir.

