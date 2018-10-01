Solidarity expressed with Saleem Malik’s family

Srinagar, October 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi and Tahoor Sidiqui visited Noorbagh in Srinagar and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family of martyr Mohammad Saleem Malik.

Hurriyat leaders addressing the mourners on the occasion termed the killing as a cold-blooded murder of youth. They said that trigger-happy Indian troops were pursuing a genocide policy who under the shadow of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) are letting loose a reign of terror and barbarism in the territory.

Hailing the people’s commitment towards the freedom struggle, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi said these huge sacrifices will be guarded at any cost.

