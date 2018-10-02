Two students missing since raid on chandigarh residence

Srinagar, October 02 (KMS): Two students from occupied Kashmir, pursuing engineering degrees from Chandigarh-based college are missing since a raid on their rented room in Chandigarh by some unknown persons on Sunday.

Mir Imran of Gudoora village of Pulwama and Ghazi Ahmad Malik of Hef village of Shopian, who were pursuing their engineering degrees from a college in Chandigarh, had gone to market to fetch some food. They didn’t report back to their rented accommodation after some unknown persons raided their room.

Mir Ishfaq, brother of Imran said his brother had completed diploma in engineering from KGB polytechnic College Srinagar and left for Chandigarh to pursue Bachelor’s in civil engineering from Aryans College Chandigarh.

“He left only five days ago and was staying with his friend temporarily,” Ishfaq said adding they came to know that he was missing along with another youth, Ghazi Ahmad of Shopian.

“I contacted his roommates in Chandigarh, who informed me that on Sunday night some unknown persons raided their room,” said Ishfaq, adding that Imran and Ghazi were missing since then.

Mushtaq Ahmed Malik, father of Ghazi Ahmed Malik, said that his son and a youth from Gudoora were picked up by unknown persons from outside their room.

