Delhi court extends judicial remand of Aasiya Andrabi

Srinagar, October 02 (KMS): A special court of India’s National Investigation Agency has extended the judicial remand of Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi and her two associates, Nahida Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sofi, till November 01.

The DeM Spokesperson, Rifat Fatima, in a statement in Srinagar strongly condemned the extension in judicial custody of the party leaders by the District and Session Judge of NIA court in New Delhi.

She said the hearing was held through video conferencing and the next date for hearing has been slated for November 01.

“Aasiya Andrabi is suffering from multiple ailments and an extension in custody will put her life into grave danger,” Rifat added.

The DeM spokesperson welcomed the statement of Pakistan Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on Kashmir in his address at the UN General Assembly.

Aasiya Andrabi and her associates, Nahida Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sofi, were arrested by NIA in July on the charge of delivering anti-India speeches and are currently lodged in New Delhi’s Tihar jail.

