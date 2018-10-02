India failed to suppress Kashmiris’ struggle

Kashmiri detainees traumatized, tortured in jails

Srinagar, October 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani has said that India has miserably failed to deter the Kashmiris from pursuing their much cherished goal of right to self-determination despite using all types of brutal tactics during the past over seven decades.

Syed Ali Gilani said this while telephonically addressing from Srinagar the gathering of mourners held in Islamabad and Pulwama areas on the residence of two youth recently martyred by Indian troops. He said that the Kashmiri youth were sacrificing their lives for freedom of their homeland from the Indian occupation and their mission would be accomplished despite all odds. The APHC Chairman urged the people to boycott the upcoming elections. He said that New Delhi had always tried to mislead the international community by portraying people’s participation in such elections as a verdict in its favour.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, in a statement in Srinagar said that Indian jails had been turned into torture centres where illegally detained Kashmiris were traumatised, tortured and humiliated by the jail authorities. He denounced the one-month extension of the judicial remand of three ailing Kashmiri women leaders, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sofi, presently lodged in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar jail. Later, Indian police arrested Yasin Malik after raiding his office at Aabi Guzar in Srinagar, today.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown, marked by anti-India demonstrations, was observed in different areas of Kulgam district against the arrest spree unleashed by the Indian forces. All shops and business establishments were closed while roads were blocked by the protesters by burning tyres. The authorities continued to suspend internet services in Pulwama and Shopian districts. The services were blocked following a series of online resignations from policemen from South Kashmir, last week.

The sleuths of India’s National Investigation Agency, today, conducted raids at the residence of a prominent businessman Aijaz Ahmed Hakak in Nowhatta area of Srinagar.

Deputy Head of German Mission in New Delhi, Dr Jasper Wieck, while talking to media persons in Srinagar called upon India and Pakistan to resolve the complex Kashmir issue through talks.

Two students from occupied Kashmir, pursuing engineering degrees from Chandigarh-based college are missing since a raid on their rented room in Chandigarh by some unknown persons on Sunday.

