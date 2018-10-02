NIA raids residence of prominent businessman in Srinagar

Srinagar, October 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the sleuths of India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA), today, carried out raids at the residence of a prominent businessman in Srinagar.

The NIA sleuths carried our extensive searches at the residence of Aijaz Ahmed Hakak in Nowhatta area of Srinagar.

Delhi-based NIA is notorious for conducting raids on the residences of Hurriyat leaders and Kashmiri businessmen on the false charges in order to malign the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom movement. The NIA has already arrested several Hurriyat leaders including Aasiya Andrabi, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Peer Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Ayaz Akbar, Shahid-ul-Islam, Nahida Nasreen and Fahmeeda Sofi as well as prominent businessman, Zahoor Ahmed Watali.

