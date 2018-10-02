Shutdown in Kulgam against arrests, torture

Srinagar, October 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown, marked by demonstrations, was observed in different areas of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, today, against the arrest spree unleashed by the Indian forces.

All shops and business establishments were closed.

People took to the streets in Damhal Hanjipora area of the district and blocked the road. The protesters said that police subjected a detained youth to such a severe torture in custody that he was to be shifted to a Srinagar hospital for treatment.

The family members of the injured youth, Sajjad Ahmed Alai, said that he was arrested four days ago by the forces’ personnel during a nocturnal raid and was tortured in custody. He was shifted to a hospital in Srinagar, today. Two more youth identified as Ajaz Ahmed Zargar and Showkat Ahmed Dar were arrested by the police at DH Pora in the district. The police personnel conducted nocturnal raids on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday and arrested another youth Umar Mushtaq.

Locals said that the brother of martyred Akif Ahmed was also arrested by the police from the same area.

Meanwhile, Indian troops launched a cordon and-search operation (CASO) in Panar village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, today.

On the other hand, suspension of internet services in South Kashmir has disrupted the work and study for entrepreneurs, educationists and students badly, mostly in Pulwama and Shopian. The services were blocked following the resignations from policemen mostly SPOs from South Kashmir through social media last week. Since then the service remains suspended.

