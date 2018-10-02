Tributes paid to Handwara victims of October 1990 massacre

Srinagar, October 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, special prayers were held to commemorate the 28th martyrdom anniversary of October 1, 1990 victims who were killed by Indian troops in Handwara area of Kupwara district.

A large number of people including traders, transporters and families of victims assembled in the main chowk Handwara to pay homage to the martyrs. Shopkeepers shut their businesses as a token of respect to the martyrs.

Hundreds of people also participated in the prayers at the martyrs’ graveyard.

On October 01, 1990, an army convoy of 13 Kuman Regiment jumped from their vehicles and opened indiscriminate fire on unarmed civilians busy in shopping in the market, killing at least 27 people on spot and injuring more than 150 others.

The troops also put the market on fire from all sides gutting 380 shops and godowns. Many civilians were burnt alive in the blaze.

