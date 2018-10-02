Youth rending sacrifices to end age old slavery: Gilani

Srinagar, October 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani has said that the Kashmiri people have rendered unparalleled sacrifices since 1947 to end the age-old slavery of their motherland from Indian occupation.

Syed Ali Gilani while telephonically addressing the mourners of martyrs Asif Ahmad Malik and Irfan Rashid Dar at Nehama in Pulwama and Verinag in Islamabad said that thousands were caged and brutally tortured, properties worth billions razed to ground and looted, and sexual assault and rape were used as war weapon. “However, India has not been able to suppress our emotions with this brutality,” he said.

Paying rich tributes to martyrs Gilani said, “Our youth lay their lives to end the age-old slavery of their nation and for right to self-determination.” He reiterated his pledge to take the ongoing movement to its logical end. “We will never allow any body to barter with the precious blood of martyrs,” he said.

The APHC chairman said that since past 71 years, list of crimes committed by the Indian occupational forces was very long and it lengthened with each passing day. “Killings, rapes, molestations, ransacking of buildings, arrests, humiliations and harassments are common and much used tools by so-called world’s largest democracy. The oppressor has tried its best to muzzle our voice—but has utterly failed to do so, and no power on earth particularly the Indian might, its brutality and their local stooges can never deter us from our much cherished goal of right to self-determination,” he added.

Syed Ali Gilani urged people to boycott upcoming elections and asked them to exhibit steadfastness and keep away from these shame elections as participation in elections is tantamount to treason with the blood of martyrs.

“Indian authorities are misleading world community by portraying people’s participation in elections as a verdict in their favour,” he said. “It is prerequisite to convey a strong message to world community that we are not power hungry and despite all odds strive for our basic and fundamental rights i.e. freedom.”

